[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Lights Up Yun Kyun Sang's Mood by Sending Him Snacks from His Cafe
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Lights Up Yun Kyun Sang's Mood by Sending Him Snacks from His Cafe

작성 2018.11.15
Korean actor Lee Jong Suk made his close friend actor Yun Kyun Sang's day brighter by sending him a snack truck.

On November 15, Yun Kyun Sang shared a photo of him in front of a snack truck with a happy smile on his social media account.

This luxurious black trailer fully loaded with tasty drinks and snacks was sent by Lee Jong Suk, which you can tell by looking at the banners on and next to the trailer.

The messages say, "My love, your love, Yun Kyun Sang." and "Giving my support to the team of 'Clean with Passion for Now'! Be careful not to catch a cold!"Lee Jong Suk and Yun Kyun SangAs the sign written on the outside of the trailer shows, it is not just a regular snack truck, but it is from the cafe that Lee Jong Suk owns. 

To thank Lee Jong Suk for sending him a special snack truck, Yun Kyun Sang wrote, "Whenever I'm having a rough day, Lee Jong Suk pops up from somewhere like a fairy."Lee Jong Suk and Yun Kyun SangLee Jong Suk and Yun Kyun Sang met while filming SBS' drama 'Pinocchio' in 2014.

Their rock-solid friendship is warming many fans' hearts in this cold weather.Lee Jong Suk and Yun Kyun SangMeanwhile, Lee Jong Suk's new drama 'He Hymn of Death' is scheduled to broadcast on November 27, and Yun Kyun Sang also looks forward to unveiling 'Clean with Passion for Now' on November 26.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yunkyunsang' 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
