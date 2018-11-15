SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Explains How She Got Popular in France & How She Improved Her English
Recently, K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Hyoyeon fell in love with two things―France, and English.

On November 15 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Hyoyeon charmed the audience with her wit and candor.
HyoyeonWhen the host Kim Shin-young said, "I heard that you are particularly popular in France.", Hyoyeon replied, "I monitored a footage from the other day, and compared to other members, the crowd did go wild when they saw me."

She added, "I thought, 'This is the place.' I felt like this is where I should be."

Hyoyeon continued, "I think they really liked my performance. I have to go there again while I still got my moves."
HyoyeonThen Kim Shin-young said, "I know I shouldn't judge people by their appearance, but you look like you could speak English very well."

Hyoyeon laughed and answered, "Some people still think I'm from the United States. But I'm from Incheon."

When Kim Shin-young complimented her English, Hyoyeon replied, "I'm still doing 'tvnenglish'. At first, my English was not that good."
HyoyeonShe continued, "I'm still studying English with the hosts from tvN's variety show 'tvnenglish', even though the show ended back in January. I kept working on it and it got better."
HyoyeonMeanwhile, Hyoyeon released a digital single 'Punk Right Now' with American DJ 3LAU on November 13 and is passionately pursuing her music career as a DJ.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'GirlsGeneration' Twitter, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
