[SBS Star] VIDEO: IZ*ONE Debuts with 'La Vie en Rose'!

K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE made its debut with 'La Vie en Rose'.On November 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', IZ*ONE showed a beautiful performance to its title track 'La Vie en Rose'.IZ*ONE is made of 12 members from Korea and Japan, and was formed through Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48', which ended on August 31.After about two months of preparation, the 12 winners of 'Produce 48' made their debut as IZ*ONE on October 29.Lucky for IZ*ONE fans, IZ*ONE has the promotion period of two and a half years―the longest out of all project groups from 'Produce' series.As 'La Vie en Rose' means 'life as the color of roses', IZ*ONE intends to deliver its passion and love to fans through its music and performance to color everyone's life in roses.IZ*ONE begins its performance with showing its perfectly-presented big rose, then moves on to showing some elegant and mature movements that go well with the overall vibe of the song.With each member wearing a lovely lace outfit, IZ*ONE managed to make its debut stage even more flawless.Check out IZ*ONE's passionate debut stage below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)