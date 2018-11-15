SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOLDEN CHILD Surprises BO MIN with a Homemade Lunch Box on His CSAT Day
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] GOLDEN CHILD Surprises BO MIN with a Homemade Lunch Box on His CSAT Day

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.15 16:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOLDEN CHILD Surprises BO MIN with a Homemade Lunch Box on His CSAT Day
The members of K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD must love the group's youngest, BO MIN.

In the morning of November 15, BO MIN arrived at Jamsil High School, Seoul to take national college entrance exam (CSAT, College Scholastic Ability Test).
GOLDEN CHILDWhen he showed up at school, a little box in his hand caught the eyes of many since he was holding it tight as if it was something precious.

It turns out that the members of GOLDEN CHILD packed him a lunch to support him on his big day.
GOLDEN CHILDApparently, they wanted to cheer him up with a heartwarming gift since BO MIN had to juggle two things at once this year despite his hectic schedule―studying and the group's promotional activity.

On November 14, GOLDEN CHILD posted a picture on its social media account with a caption saying, "Bon appetite, BO MIN."
 
In the picture, there is a cheese egg roll and two rice balls decorated with a piece of ham and eggs on top.

Also, the members held a live broadcast session to share the whole process of making lunch for BO MIN.
GOLDEN CHILDAfter seeing a homemade lunch box made just for BO MIN, fans commented, "That was so thoughtful.", "I can see how much they care about him.", "It is so touching and at the same time, looks good.", and many more.

Meanwhile, GOLDEN CHILD is concentrating on its promotional activity of third mini album 'WISH' released on October 24.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'official_gncd11' Instagram, 'Golden Child' V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
수능 문답지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호