[SBS Star] Wanna One's Comeback Title Track Leaked; Agency Responds

K-pop boy group Wanna One's comeback title track has been leaked, a week ahead of its official release.On November 14, the full mp3 file of Wanna One's upcoming title track 'Spring Breeze' (literal title) was shared via anonymous chatrooms and various social media platforms.In response, Wanna One's management agency SWING Entertainment stated, "We assessed the situation as soon as the original file was leaked. We have reported the issue and are taking further internal measures."The agency commented, "It is very unfortunate that the song was leaked prior to its release. We will find the source of the leak and take strong actions."This is not the first time for Wanna One to confront leakage issue before its comeback.Back in March, the group's title track 'BOOMERANG' from its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' was leaked five days ahead of its official release.Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to make its comeback with a full album '1¹¹=1(POWER OF DESTINY)' on November 19.(Credit= SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)