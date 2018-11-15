[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN: the Master of Copying People!

JIMIN from K-pop boy group BTS is very charismatic and serious on stage, but he is all cute once he gets down from stage.He likes to joke around, and it also seems like he enjoys copying people.Recently, ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) gathered images of JIMIN playfully copying others.They quickly went around online, and many are finding JIMIN overly adorable.Take a look at the images below!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube)(SBS Star)