[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN: the Master of Copying People!
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN: the Master of Copying People!

JIMIN from K-pop boy group BTS is very charismatic and serious on stage, but he is all cute once he gets down from stage.

He likes to joke around, and it also seems like he enjoys copying people.

Recently, ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) gathered images of JIMIN playfully copying others.

They quickly went around online, and many are finding JIMIN overly adorable.  

Take a look at the images below!

1. JIMIN finds RM's pose cool, so he tries to do the same pose, but immediately fails as it was too high for him.
JIMIN2. Carefully watches JIN and J-HOPE jumping, and jumps a little himself.
JIMIN3. JIN is the one drinking water, but JIMIN lifts his head up as JIN does.
JIMIN4. JIMIN sees JIN sticking his lips out in one of the photos taken during a photo shoot, and also sticks his lips out.
JIMIN5. JIMIN copies Jimmy Fallon's hand gestures while filming together.
JIMIN6. Unlike other members, JIMIN puts all his energy into copying Kang Ho Dong's body movements.JIMIN(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube)  

