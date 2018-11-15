SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Shares Excitement About Meeting TWICE
[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Shares Excitement About Meeting TWICE

작성 2018.11.15 15:07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Shares Excitement About Meeting TWICE
The members of K-pop rookie girl group IZ*ONE shared how excited they were when they got the chance to meet senior girl group TWICE.

On November 14, 12 members of IZ*ONE made a guest appearance on KBS COOL FM's radio show 'Moon Hee Joon's Music Show'.
IZ*ONE, Moon Hee JoonDuring the show, DJ Moon Hee Joon asked, "Are there any celebrities that you had wanted to meet in person?"

Without a single hesitation, IZ*ONE's leader Kwon Eun Bi said, "I am so glad to meet Moon Hee Joon sunbaenim today."

Moon Hee Joon laughed and said, "How intelligent. You're doing a wonderful job as a leader."
IZ*ONE, TWICEThen An Yu Jin added, "We admire and love TWICE sunbaenims. TWICE also made a comeback recently, so we met a few times and even took photos together."
IZ*ONE, Moon Hee JoonAnother member Yabuki Nako commented, "I'm especially a big fan of TWICE. I was so so happy, like really happy."

IZ*ONE is currently busy promoting its debut album 'COLOR*IZ' with the title track 'La Vie en Rose'.

(Credit= 'mnetkr' Twitter, KBS Moon Hee Joon's Music Show) 

(SBS Star) 
