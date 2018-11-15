[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Shares Excitement About Meeting TWICE

The members of K-pop rookie girl group IZ*ONE shared how excited they were when they got the chance to meet senior girl group TWICE.On November 14, 12 members of IZ*ONE made a guest appearance on KBS COOL FM's radio show 'Moon Hee Joon's Music Show'.During the show, DJ Moon Hee Joon asked, "Are there any celebrities that you had wanted to meet in person?"Without a single hesitation, IZ*ONE's leader Kwon Eun Bi said, "I am so glad to meet Moon Hee Joon sunbaenim today."Moon Hee Joon laughed and said, "How intelligent. You're doing a wonderful job as a leader."Then An Yu Jin added, "We admire and love TWICE sunbaenims. TWICE also made a comeback recently, so we met a few times and even took photos together."Another member Yabuki Nako commented, "I'm especially a big fan of TWICE. I was so so happy, like really happy."IZ*ONE is currently busy promoting its debut album 'COLOR*IZ' with the title track 'La Vie en Rose'.(Credit= 'mnetkr' Twitter, KBS Moon Hee Joon's Music Show)(SBS Star)