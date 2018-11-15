[SBS Star] Song Jae Lim Helps out Students on Their College Entrance Exam Day!

Actor Song Jae Lim gave the students a ride to their designated test-sites and a word of encouragement.On November 15, Song Jae Lim wrote on his social media account, "On my way home after giving a lift to the students who are taking CSAT today. Today is college entrance exam day. I support all the students who are taking CSAT today."He added, "You are going to be an adult soon. Welcome to the society which has more questions and answers than your test but has no wrong answer."In the picture, Song Jae Lim is sitting on his motorcycle and staring at the camera with his mask on.It turns out that he came out early in the morning to give the students who were late or were walking in this cold weather a ride to their test-sites.The message that Song Jae Lim wrote for the students moved a lot of people since it seemed like he wanted give them a kind of pep talk that he would have appreciated when he went through the same situation a few years ago.Meanwhile, Song Jae Lim took the role of 'Mr. Choi' in JTBC's upcoming drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal title) which will be aired on November 26 at 9:30PM KST.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jaelim_song' Instagram, JTBC Clean with Passion for Now)(SBS Star)