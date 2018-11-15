SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Just Shoot MONSTA X Out!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Just Shoot MONSTA X Out!

작성 2018.11.15 13:40
K-pop boy group MONSTA X members are asking you to just shoot them so that they can end their pain.

On November 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', MONSTA X showcased its latest title track 'Shoot Out'.

'Shoot Out' is a hip-hop based track that fully shows MONSTA X's unique color of its music.MONSTA XIn this song, the members of MONSTA X tell their lover to shoot them instead of constantly giving false hopes and extreme pain in their heart.

They say, "If this is the end of us, if you have no feelings for me anymore, then set me free from this hope.", "Shoot me out, for me. It sounds worse to think that you will say those things to me in the future one day.", "Just tell me that it's over now.", and so on. MONSTA XOn this day, MONSTA X mesmerized the viewers with its sexy choreography as well as powerful raps and vocals.MONSTA XWatch MONSTA X's eye-catching performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)      
