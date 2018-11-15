SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE to Become the First K-Pop Girl Group to Hold a Dome Tour in Japan!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE to Become the First K-Pop Girl Group to Hold a Dome Tour in Japan!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.15 14:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE to Become the First K-Pop Girl Group to Hold a Dome Tour in Japan!
K-pop girl group TWICE is planning on taking over Japan with a large-scale dome tour.

On November 15, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment announced the schedule of TWICE's upcoming dome tour 'TWICE DOME TOUR 2019' (tentative title) on its official Japan fan club website.
TWICEAccording to the schedule, TWICE will hold the concert in three cities for four times including the one at Kyocera Dome, Osaka on March 21, Tokyo Dome on March 29 and 30, and Nagoya Dome on April 6.

The news that TWICE will throw a large-scale dome tour in Japan caught the eyes of many, especially because the group even succeeded in holding a concert at Tokyo Dome in the shortest amount of time since debut as a K-pop girl group.
TWICEPreviously on November 14, the public was surprised once again when they found out the fact that TWICE will make appearance at this year's NHK's year-end music festival 'Kohaku Uta Gassen' as the only K-pop act just like last year.
TWICEThis year, TWICE secured its position as a number one K-pop girl group in Korea and Japan while showing off its unbeatable popularity in both countries.
TWICETWICE swept multiple domestic charts with its sixth mini album 'YES or YES' released on November 5, and thanks to such glowing accomplishments, TWICE now have 10 mega hit songs in total.
TWICEIn Japan, TWICE released its second single album 'Candy Pop' and third single album 'Wake Me Up' this year, and each album helped TWICE to be certified as platinum and double platinum by Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).
TWICEThis year, TWICE also met with the local fans in Japan by throwing its first arena tour 'TWICE 1st ARENA TOUR 2018 "BDZ"' in four cities for eight times.
TWICEAccording to Korean music chart Gaon Album Chart and other sources, TWICE sold 1,218,158 albums in Korea this year, and sold 1,351,624 albums in Japan till October 2018.

Meanwhile, TWICE is concentrating on its promotional activity of the group's 6th full album 'YES or YES' released on November 5.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Kang Eunbee, Credit= NHK, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호