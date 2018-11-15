[SBS Star] TWICE to Become the First K-Pop Girl Group to Hold a Dome Tour in Japan!

K-pop girl group TWICE is planning on taking over Japan with a large-scale dome tour.On November 15, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment announced the schedule of TWICE's upcoming dome tour 'TWICE DOME TOUR 2019' (tentative title) on its official Japan fan club website.According to the schedule, TWICE will hold the concert in three cities for four times including the one at Kyocera Dome, Osaka on March 21, Tokyo Dome on March 29 and 30, and Nagoya Dome on April 6.The news that TWICE will throw a large-scale dome tour in Japan caught the eyes of many, especially because the group even succeeded in holding a concert at Tokyo Dome in the shortest amount of time since debut as a K-pop girl group.Previously on November 14, the public was surprised once again when they found out the fact that TWICE will make appearance at this year's NHK's year-end music festival 'Kohaku Uta Gassen' as the only K-pop act just like last year.This year, TWICE secured its position as a number one K-pop girl group in Korea and Japan while showing off its unbeatable popularity in both countries.TWICE swept multiple domestic charts with its sixth mini album 'YES or YES' released on November 5, and thanks to such glowing accomplishments, TWICE now have 10 mega hit songs in total.In Japan, TWICE released its second single album 'Candy Pop' and third single album 'Wake Me Up' this year, and each album helped TWICE to be certified as platinum and double platinum by Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).This year, TWICE also met with the local fans in Japan by throwing its first arena tour 'TWICE 1st ARENA TOUR 2018 "BDZ"' in four cities for eight times.According to Korean music chart Gaon Album Chart and other sources, TWICE sold 1,218,158 albums in Korea this year, and sold 1,351,624 albums in Japan till October 2018.Meanwhile, TWICE is concentrating on its promotional activity of the group's 6th full album 'YES or YES' released on November 5.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Kang Eunbee, Credit= NHK, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)