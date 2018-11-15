[SBS Star] Is EXO CHANYEOL Really Only 6ft?

People are questioning the real height of CHANYEOL from K-pop group EXO.Recently, a teaser video for tvN's upcoming drama 'Memories of the Alhambra' with CHANYEOL was revealed online.In the video, CHANYEOL is spotted not being able to get in the phone booth in Spain due to his height.Many were already suspicious of CHANYEOL's height being 6ft (185cm), which he claims that he is, but they became even more suspicious after the release of this video.To back up their opinion, they started uploading pictures that show CHANYEOL's unbelievably tall figure.In these images, it is clear that CHANYEOL is not only taller than the refrigerator, but also almost as tall as the door to his studio.Furthermore, CHANYEOL makes other EXO members small when standing next to them, even though they are not short in real life at all.After seeing these images, a lot of people are agreeing that CHANYEOL is much taller than 6ft, and guessing CHANYEOL probably has gotten taller than the last time he measured his height that he simply does not know his exact height at the moment.Meanwhile, CHANYEOL's group EXO returned with the group's fifth album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' on November 2.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Memories of the Alhambra, EXO Next Door, Online Community)(SBS Star)