[SBS Star] HyunA & E'DAWN to Give Updates Following E'DAWN's Departure from PENTAGON
작성 2018.11.15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HyunA & EDAWN to Give Updates Following EDAWNs Departure from PENTAGON
K-pop artists HyunA and E'DAWN have both left CUBE Entertainment, and they gave updates for their fans.

On November 14, CUBE Entertainment officially announced E'DAWN's departure from the agency's boy group PENTAGON.
E'DAWNShortly after the news, HyunA shared her boyfriend E'DAWN's photos on her social media account without any caption.
E'DAWNE'DAWN also left a post on his social media account, sharing photos of him relaxing with HyunA's dog, brightly smiling with a flower in his hand, and more.
HyunA, E'DAWNBack in August, HyunA and E'DAWN confirmed that they have been dating for two years.

Following the news, HyunA and CUBE Entertainment made their decision to part ways in October.

(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'hyojong_1994' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
