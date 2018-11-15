SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Catch a Glimpse of Park Bo Gum & Song Hye Kyo's New Drama!
[SBS Star] Catch a Glimpse of Park Bo Gum & Song Hye Kyo's New Drama!

A much-anticipated drama 'Encounter' starring Korean actor Park Bo Gum and actress Song Hye Kyo has revealed teasers.

On November 14, the official poster as well as previews for 'Encounter' were unveiled to the public.Park Bo Gum and Song Hye KyoThe teasers show Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo in the beautiful city of Havana, Cuba, and romance is written all over them.

Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo are seen walking side by side, hugging, leaning against the shoulders, and so on.

These teasers suggest there will be lots of romantic moments between Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo in the upcoming episodes of the drama.Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo'Encounter' is about an ordinary guy 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (Park Bo Gum) who works multiple part-time jobs and wealthy divorced woman 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo), the head of a hotel. 

One day, the two characters unexpectedly encounter each other, and start falling in love.Park Bo Gum and Song Hye KyoAs it is a drama that marks both Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo's return in over two years after their dramas 'Love in the Moonlight' and 'Descendants of the Sun', fans from all over the world are extremely hyped up about this drama.

Meanwhile, 'Encounter' is scheduled to air its first episode on November 28.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Encounter, 'tvN DRAMA' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
