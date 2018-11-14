SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOLDEN CHILD Wants to Be Your 'Genie'!
K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD demonstrated its boy-next-door charm on 'The Show'.

On November 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', GOLDEN CHILD performed 'Genie' from the group's third mini album 'WISH'.
GOLDEN CHILD The ShowThe title track 'Genie' is a dance-pop song that perfectly complements GOLDEN CHILD's energetic dance moves and satisfies the listener's acoustic needs with a cheerful rhythm.
GOLDEN CHILD The Show10 members of GOLDEN CHILD dominated the stage with their bright, youthful energy that instantly brings smile on the audiences' faces.
GOLDEN CHILD The ShowCheck out GOLDEN CHILD's energetic stage of 'Genie' below!
 

(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
