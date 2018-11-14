[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOLDEN CHILD Wants to Be Your 'Genie'!

K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD demonstrated its boy-next-door charm on 'The Show'.On November 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', GOLDEN CHILD performed 'Genie' from the group's third mini album 'WISH'.The title track 'Genie' is a dance-pop song that perfectly complements GOLDEN CHILD's energetic dance moves and satisfies the listener's acoustic needs with a cheerful rhythm.10 members of GOLDEN CHILD dominated the stage with their bright, youthful energy that instantly brings smile on the audiences' faces.Check out GOLDEN CHILD's energetic stage of 'Genie' below!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)