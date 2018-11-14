SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Turns into a Royal Bodyguard for 'The Last Empress'
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Turns into a Royal Bodyguard for 'The Last Empress'

Actor Choi Jin Hyuk is ready to become a charismatic bodyguard for his upcoming drama.

On November 13, the production team of SBS' new drama 'The Last Empress' has released publicity stills of Choi Jin Hyuk.
Choi Jin HyukIn the released stills, Choi Jin Hyuk is undergoing intense training to become a royal bodyguard named 'Na Wang-shik'.

The drama takes place in an alternative reality where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy ruled by the emperor.
Choi Jin HyukAccording to the production team, Choi Jin Hyuk has been undergoing real-life training to play his character, exercising between shoots and taking stunt lessons.

A staff stated, "Choi Jin Hyuk puts in an unbelievable amount of dedication to portray a royal bodyguard. His incessant passion brings energy to 'The Last Empress'."
Choi Jin Hyuk'The Last Empress' is scheduled to premiere on November 21 after 'Heart Surgeons'.

(Credit= SBS The Last Empress, 'real_jinhyuk' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
