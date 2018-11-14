[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Keeps His Promise with Fans in Manila Despite Incidents in Jakarta

Actor Lee Jong Suk will be holding his fan meeting in Manila, the Philippines despite his recent detention in Jakarta, Indonesia.On November 13, Lee Jong Suk's management agency A-MAN Project stated, "Lee Jong Suk decided to hold his scheduled fan meeting 'Crank Up' in the Philippines on November 18 as planned."The agency continued, "Lee Jong Suk is well aware of the local fans who are waiting for him, so he expressed his wish to proceed his fan meeting tour."The Manila fan meeting is reportedly also organized by the same event agency that took charge of one in Jakarta.Back on November 5, Lee Jong Suk and his staff members have been detained in Jakarta as the event agency did not handle their visa and tax issue properly.Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk will make his small screen comeback with 'He Hymn of Death' on November 27.(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)