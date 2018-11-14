[SBS Star] EXO to Upgrade Its Personal Best on Billboard with 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'

K-pop boy group EXO has landed on the Billboard 200 chart at #23, the highest rank the group has ever achieved on Billboard.On November 13 (local time), EXO's fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' ranked #23 on Billboard 200, and #1 on World Albums Chart.This is the second highest entry on the Billboard 200 by any K-pop act, as well as EXO's first entry in the top 40 on the chart.EXO entered Billboard 200 three times thus far, with 'EXODUS' at #95 in 2015, 'THE WAR - The 4th Album' at #87 in 2017.EXO has officially become the third K-pop group to enter top 40 on Billboard 200 after BTS (#1 with 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear', #1 with 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer') and BLACKPINK (#40 with 'SQUARE UP').Meanwhile, 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' also has brought EXO the title of 'Quintuple Million Sellers' by surpassing well over 1 million sales copies since its release on November 2.(Credit= Billboard, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)