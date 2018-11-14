SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO to Upgrade Its Personal Best on Billboard with 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO to Upgrade Its Personal Best on Billboard with 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.14 11:31 수정 2018.11.14 11:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO to Upgrade Its Personal Best on Billboard with DONT MESS UP MY TEMPO
K-pop boy group EXO has landed on the Billboard 200 chart at #23, the highest rank the group has ever achieved on Billboard.

On November 13 (local time), EXO's fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' ranked #23 on Billboard 200, and #1 on World Albums Chart.
EXOThis is the second highest entry on the Billboard 200 by any K-pop act, as well as EXO's first entry in the top 40 on the chart.

EXO entered Billboard 200 three times thus far, with 'EXODUS' at #95 in 2015, 'THE WAR - The 4th Album' at #87 in 2017.

EXO has officially become the third K-pop group to enter top 40 on Billboard 200 after BTS (#1 with 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear', #1 with 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer') and BLACKPINK (#40 with 'SQUARE UP').
EXOMeanwhile, 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' also has brought EXO the title of 'Quintuple Million Sellers' by surpassing well over 1 million sales copies since its release on November 2.

(Credit= Billboard, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호