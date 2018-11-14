SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Comfort His Fans About Recent Controversy at Tokyo Dome Concert
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Comfort His Fans About Recent Controversy at Tokyo Dome Concert

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN spoke to fans about the recent controversy surrounding the group.

On November 13, BTS held its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert at Tokyo Dome, Japan.
BTSDuring the concert, JIMIN said, "A lot of ARMYs as well as more people around the world must've been surprised and worried because of recent circumstances. My heart hurts."

He added, "We held our first showcase at a small concert hall in Tokyo, and at the time, all of us were surprised at how ARMYs in Japan knew about it and came to see us. We've come a long way since then to be here at Tokyo Dome today."
BTS JIMINJIMIN expressed his gratitude, saying, "I don't think I'll be able to forget tonight's concert at Tokyo Dome, with all of you guys. I am beyond happy to be here together with ARMYs. I hope you feel the same way, too."

Earlier this month, a Japanese music show canceled BTS' appearance on the show, referring to a t-shirt worn by JIMIN depicting the detonation of an atomic bomb in Japan during World War II.

The designer of the t-shirt clarified that the design was not meant to discomfort the victims, but to simply portray historical events.

BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement on November 13 addressing the issue, accepting the agency's responsibility for what happened, but also clarifying that there was no intention of causing harm to the historical victims.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS continues its 'LOVE YOURSELF' tour in Japan until February next year.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
