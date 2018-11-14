SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Chubby Cheeks Melt His Fans' Heart!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Chubby Cheeks Melt His Fans' Heart!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.14 09:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGONs Chubby Cheeks Melt His Fans Heart!
Fans of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's G-DRAGON are absolutely in love with how happy and healthy he looks in recent photos.

On November 13, two new photos of G-DRAGON have circulated in various online communities.
BIGBANG G-DRAGONIn the photos, G-DRAGON is casually dressed with a baseball cap and no makeup, brightly smiling in front of a camera with his male friend.

It was reported that G-DRAGON visited his friend's restaurant located in Seoul during his day off.
BIGBANG G-DRAGONFans noticed that his cheeks became chubbier as he gained some weight since his enlistment back in February.

They commented, "I was dying to have some updates. Thank you for sharing this photo, GD's friend!", "He lost so much weight during his solo tour. Now he looks healthier than ever!", "Hiatus did you good, huh? We missed you so much.", and more.
G-DRAGONG-DRAGON is expected to be discharged from duty on November 26, 2019.

(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호