[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Wants You to Know That His Heart Will Be 'Forever Yours'!

K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY blossomed as a solo artist.On November 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', KEY dominated the stage with explosive energy and addictive rhythm.His solo debut track 'Forever Yours' is a R&B song that beautifully integrated the tropical house vibes and synth sounds.To press pause in the middle of watching his performance would be almost impossible since KEY cleverly planted acoustically satisfying factors throughout the song to minimize the possibility of the listeners loosing interest in his track.Also, letting SOYOU take the lead, and choosing a jaw-droppingly powerful choreography might have been a quite risky move but for KEY, it appears that it was the exact push that he needed to step out of his comfort zone.It already has been 10 years since he made his debut as SHINee, but it seems like he hasn't found anything yet that could provide him a bigger catharsis than music since he always looks the happiest on stage.Even though the track itself gives off a bit of cool summer vibe, the audience will still have no problem enjoying his track throughout the year because a good song never gets old and knows no time.Check out the video below and observe KEY's beautiful metamorphosis into a solo artist!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)