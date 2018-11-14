SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Wants You to Know That His Heart Will Be 'Forever Yours'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Wants You to Know That His Heart Will Be 'Forever Yours'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.14 16:15 수정 2018.11.14 16:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Wants You to Know That His Heart Will Be Forever Yours!
K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY blossomed as a solo artist.

On November 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', KEY dominated the stage with explosive energy and addictive rhythm.
SHINee KEYHis solo debut track 'Forever Yours' is a R&B song that beautifully integrated the tropical house vibes and synth sounds.
SHINee KEYTo press pause in the middle of watching his performance would be almost impossible since KEY cleverly planted acoustically satisfying factors throughout the song to minimize the possibility of the listeners loosing interest in his track.
SHINee KEYAlso, letting SOYOU take the lead, and choosing a jaw-droppingly powerful choreography might have been a quite risky move but for KEY, it appears that it was the exact push that he needed to step out of his comfort zone.
SHINee KEYIt already has been 10 years since he made his debut as SHINee, but it seems like he hasn't found anything yet that could provide him a bigger catharsis than music since he always looks the happiest on stage.

Even though the track itself gives off a bit of cool summer vibe, the audience will still have no problem enjoying his track throughout the year because a good song never gets old and knows no time.

Check out the video below and observe KEY's beautiful metamorphosis into a solo artist!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호