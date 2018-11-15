[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls Shouldn't Ask a Guy Out? gugudan Says Different Wise!

In order to fully comprehend the art of gugudan's new title track 'Not That Type' of its 3rd mini album 'ACT.5 New Action', the listeners first have to understand the fact that this track was based on recent heist comedy film 'Ocean's 8'.

K-pop girl group gugudan returned to the stage with an upscale performance.On November 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', gugudan walked us through the true meaning of homage.For the past two years, gugudan has been utilizing different forms of arts such as children's book, movies, and other masterpieces to deliver its unique concept.Such attempt did not always bring admirable results, but without that journey, the group could not find its true identity and give birth to this masterpiece―'Not That Type'.Starting from the satisfying combination of synth and brass sounds to its impeccably orchestrated choreography, every bit of the song just screams perfection and leaves no room for doubt.Make sure to check gugudan's epic comeback stage right now!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)