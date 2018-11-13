SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Reportedly Holds Its Farewell Concert in January
[SBS Star] Wanna One Reportedly Holds Its Farewell Concert in January

K-pop project boy group Wanna One is slowly but surely preparing its grand finale.

According to Ilgan Sports' report on November 13, Wanna One is planning on holding its last concert on January 25 to 27, 2019.
Wanna OneIn response to the report, Wanna One's management agency SWING Entertainment stated that the group's concert date has not been confirmed, as the members are still discussing their contract extension.

Wanna One made its debut through Mnet's 2017 audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', and is set to hold its promotions until the end of this year.

Currently, eleven members of Wanna One are busy adding a few last touches before their last comeback next week.
Wanna OneThe group is scheduled to release its first and last full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' on November 19, with the title track 'Spring Breeze'.
Wanna OneYou can watch 'Spring Breeze' music video teaser below.
 

(Credit= SWING Entertainment, 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
