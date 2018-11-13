[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Sings Without Accompaniment to Thank Her Fan Who Came to Her Concert

It looks like K-pop artist IU surely knows a way to impress her fans.On November 10, IU held her 10th debut anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' at Universiade Gymnasium, Gwangju.On this day, IU filled the stage with many of her hit songs and other tracks from her previous albums.The way she interacted with her fans was simply fantastic since even after she performed all the songs from her set list, IU kept trying to communicate with her fans and sang 10 additional songs when they requested an encore stage.The fans were extremely moved by such sweet gesture since singing 10 additional songs after a 4-hour-long concert must not have been an easy task.Also, of those 10 encore tracks, IU sang 'Voice Mail' from her third full album 'Modern Times', and 'Secret Garden' from her remake album 'Kkot-Galpi' without accompaniment.IU perfected every part of the song and mesmerized the audience with her sweet vocal even though there was not a single instrument to back up her vocal.Also, her stage helped the audience better understand the common phrase that sometimes voice can be the best instrument in the whole world.Meanwhile, IU kicked off her 'dlwlrma' tour with the concert in Busan on October 28 and is planning on visiting 7 cities in Asia until the end of 2018.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '셀카봉' '꿍깡' YouTube)(SBS Star)