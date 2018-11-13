SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Sings Without Accompaniment to Thank Her Fan Who Came to Her Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Sings Without Accompaniment to Thank Her Fan Who Came to Her Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.13 16:05 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Sings Without Accompaniment to Thank Her Fan Who Came to Her Concert
It looks like K-pop artist IU surely knows a way to impress her fans.

On November 10, IU held her 10th debut anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' at Universiade Gymnasium, Gwangju.

On this day, IU filled the stage with many of her hit songs and other tracks from her previous albums.
IUThe way she interacted with her fans was simply fantastic since even after she performed all the songs from her set list, IU kept trying to communicate with her fans and sang 10 additional songs when they requested an encore stage.
IUThe fans were extremely moved by such sweet gesture since singing 10 additional songs after a 4-hour-long concert must not have been an easy task.

Also, of those 10 encore tracks, IU sang 'Voice Mail' from her third full album 'Modern Times', and 'Secret Garden' from her remake album 'Kkot-Galpi' without accompaniment.
IUIU perfected every part of the song and mesmerized the audience with her sweet vocal even though there was not a single instrument to back up her vocal.
IUAlso, her stage helped the audience better understand the common phrase that sometimes voice can be the best instrument in the whole world.

Meanwhile, IU kicked off her 'dlwlrma' tour with the concert in Busan on October 28 and is planning on visiting 7 cities in Asia until the end of 2018.
 
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '셀카봉' '꿍깡' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호