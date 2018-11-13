SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Says She Was Often Mistaken as Being Mixed-race
K-pop girl group TWICE's member JIHYO shared how people often mistook her as being a mixed-race.

On November 12 episode of KBS' talk show 'Hello Counselor', TWICE's JIHYO and MINA joined the show as guests.

During the show, the hosts asked guests if they have ever run into misunderstandings due to their appearance.
TWICE JIHYOJIHYO said, "Ever since I was young, so many people thought I was a foreigner or mixed-race, because of my (big) eyes and my deep double eyelids."
TWICE JIHYOShe explained, "Whenever my family and I went to Myeong-dong, where there are a lot of foreign tourists, people would approach me and talk to me in Chinese, Japanese, and English."
TWICE JIHYOMeanwhile, TWICE recently made its comeback with the group's 6th full album 'YES or YES' on November 5.

(Credit= KBS Hello Counselor, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
