[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk & Lee Nayoung's First Read-through for Their Upcoming Drama

Photos from the first read-through of actor Lee Jong Suk and actress Lee Nayoung's upcoming drama have been released.On November 13, the production team of tvN's new drama 'Romance Is a Supplement' (literal title) unveiled photos of its cast members during their script reading session.The cast includes Lee Jong Suk who will be starring in his first romantic comedy, and Lee Nayoung who is making her small screen comeback after nine years.The actors showed off their amazing teamwork from the very beginning, and the drama's realistic, witty lines helped the session to be filled with laughter.Lee Jong Suk and Lee Nayoung proved their exceptional talents in acting, and created amazing synergy as the drama's two leads.A staff from the drama commented, "It was a read-through session where you could realize why she is 'the' Lee Nayoung and why he is 'the' Lee Jong Suk. The synergy of the two distinctive actors gave off thrilling joy. The teamwork of these actors resulted in warm laughter and a different kind of fun."Meanwhile, 'Romance Is a Supplement' is expected to unveil in the first half of 2019.(Credit= tvN Romance Is a Supplement)(SBS Star)