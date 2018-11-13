SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Congratulates JENNIE on Holding BLACKPINK's First Concert!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Congratulates JENNIE on Holding BLACKPINK's First Concert!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.13 14:10 수정 2018.11.13 14:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Congratulates JENNIE on Holding BLACKPINKs First Concert!
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's IRENE surprised K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE with an unexpected gift.

On November 12, JENNIE posted a picture on her social media account.

In the picture, there was a gift box on the floor and JENNIE was making little hearts with her fingers above the box.
JENNIE & IRENEJENNIE wrote at the bottom of the picture, "My cabbage sister who has a good taste."

Judging by her words, it looks like the present was from IRENE since 'cabbage sister' is one of her many nicknames.
JENNIE & IRENEApparently, IRENE wanted to make it up to JENNIE since she could not attend BLACKPINK's concert held on November 10 and 11 because of her hectic schedule.

However, this is not the first time for these two talented ladies to draw the attention of the public since both of their fans were already aware of their friendship.
JENNIE & IRENEOver the past few years, IRENE and JENNIE succeeded in building a rock solid friendship even though they belong to different management agencies and have a bit of an age difference.
JENNIE & IRENEThe fans always have wondered how they became friends, and it turns out that they used to go to the same salon to get their hair and make-up done.

To IRENE's gift, fans commented, "I love seeing them together,", "IRENE is so sweet.", "I wish I could have a friend like IRENE.", and many more.

Meanwhile, JENNIE released her solo debut track 'SOLO' on November 12 at 6PM.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, SBS funE, 'Redvelvet' Facebook, JTBC Idol Room)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호