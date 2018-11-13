[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Congratulates JENNIE on Holding BLACKPINK's First Concert!

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's IRENE surprised K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE with an unexpected gift.On November 12, JENNIE posted a picture on her social media account.In the picture, there was a gift box on the floor and JENNIE was making little hearts with her fingers above the box.JENNIE wrote at the bottom of the picture, "My cabbage sister who has a good taste."Judging by her words, it looks like the present was from IRENE since 'cabbage sister' is one of her many nicknames.Apparently, IRENE wanted to make it up to JENNIE since she could not attend BLACKPINK's concert held on November 10 and 11 because of her hectic schedule.However, this is not the first time for these two talented ladies to draw the attention of the public since both of their fans were already aware of their friendship.Over the past few years, IRENE and JENNIE succeeded in building a rock solid friendship even though they belong to different management agencies and have a bit of an age difference.The fans always have wondered how they became friends, and it turns out that they used to go to the same salon to get their hair and make-up done.To IRENE's gift, fans commented, "I love seeing them together,", "IRENE is so sweet.", "I wish I could have a friend like IRENE.", and many more.Meanwhile, JENNIE released her solo debut track 'SOLO' on November 12 at 6PM.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, SBS funE, 'Redvelvet' Facebook, JTBC Idol Room)(SBS Star)