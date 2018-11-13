[SBS Star] JENNIE's 'SOLO' Syndrome Sweeps Both Domestic & International Music Charts

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE made one game-changing solo debut and received worldwide recognition as a solo artist.On November 12 at 6PM KST, JENNIE unveiled her long-awaited solo debut track 'SOLO'.'SOLO' is a hip-hop track with pop elements, and the lyrics talk about a confident and proud individual who is not bound by sadness after breaking up.Shortly after the release, the song topped all major domestic music charts including Melon, Genie, Mnet, Bugs, Soribada, Naver Music, and more.On top of that, JENNIE's solo track made its successful entry on iTunes chart worldwide; topping the chart in 40 different countries including Argentina, Brazil, Finland, Malaysia, Spain, Turkey, and more.Check out JENNIE's 'SOLO' music video below.(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)