[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jong Suk & Shin Hae Sun's New Drama Drops Its First Teaser

Actor Lee Jong Suk and actress Shin Hae Sun showed off their chemistry in the teaser of 'He Hymn Of Death'.On November 12, the production team of SBS' upcoming drama 'He Hymn Of Death' unveiled the drama's first teaser.In their upcoming drama, Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jong Suk will each play the role of 'Yoon Sim-deok' and 'Kim Woo-jin'―Joseon dynasty's first soprano singer and a gifted playwright.Also, through her role 'Yoon Sim-deok', Shin Hae Sun is planning on depicting a brave young woman who is not afraid of anything whether it is following her dreams or winning the heart of someone she loves.In the teaser, 'Yoon Sim-deok' catches the eyes of Lee Jong Suk while singing in front of his acting troupe, and they start to develop feelings for each ofter after the romantic first encounter.Whilst watching them reading a book together and walking on the beach, it feels like there is nothing that can tear them apart since the energy and the vibe they give off is quite strong.However, the scene where 'Yoon Sim-deok' stares at 'Kim Woo-jin' with a sad look on her face and the monologue saying, "A life that is running through a vast plain, where are you headed?" makes the audience wonder the dynamic of their relationship.Even though 'Hymn Of Death' was already released once back in 1991 as a film, SBS is not planning on following the footsteps of the previous version, but will focus on reinterpreting the tragic love story between the two and their achievements as an artist.Meanwhile, SBS' upcoming drama 'He Hymn Of Death' is scheduled to be aired on November 27 at 10PM KST.