SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jong Suk & Shin Hae Sun's New Drama Drops Its First Teaser
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jong Suk & Shin Hae Sun's New Drama Drops Its First Teaser

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.13 10:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jong Suk & Shin Hae Suns New Drama Drops Its First Teaser
Actor Lee Jong Suk and actress Shin Hae Sun showed off their chemistry in the teaser of 'He Hymn Of Death'.

On November 12, the production team of SBS' upcoming drama 'He Hymn Of Death' unveiled the drama's first teaser.

In their upcoming drama, Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jong Suk will each play the role of 'Yoon Sim-deok' and 'Kim Woo-jin'―Joseon dynasty's first soprano singer and a gifted playwright.
Lee Jong Suk & Shin Hae SunAlso, through her role 'Yoon Sim-deok', Shin Hae Sun is planning on depicting a brave young woman who is not afraid of anything whether it is following her dreams or winning the heart of someone she loves.
Lee Jong Suk & Shin Hae SunIn the teaser, 'Yoon Sim-deok' catches the eyes of Lee Jong Suk while singing in front of his acting troupe, and they start to develop feelings for each ofter after the romantic first encounter.
Lee Jong Suk & Shin Hae SunWhilst watching them reading a book together and walking on the beach, it feels like there is nothing that can tear them apart since the energy and the vibe they give off is quite strong.
Lee Jong Suk & Shin Hae SunHowever, the scene where 'Yoon Sim-deok' stares at 'Kim Woo-jin' with a sad look on her face and the monologue saying, "A life that is running through a vast plain, where are you headed?" makes the audience wonder the dynamic of their relationship.

Even though 'Hymn Of Death' was already released once back in 1991 as a film, SBS is not planning on following the footsteps of the previous version, but will focus on reinterpreting the tragic love story between the two and their achievements as an artist.

Meanwhile, SBS' upcoming drama 'He Hymn Of Death' is scheduled to be aired on November 27 at 10PM KST.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호