SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Announces Her Fan Meeting Amid Assault Case with Ex-boyfriend
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Announces Her Fan Meeting Amid Assault Case with Ex-boyfriend

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.13 10:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Announces Her Fan Meeting Amid Assault Case with Ex-boyfriend
Idol-turned-actress Koo Ha Ra has decided not to cancel her scheduled fan meeting in Japan.

Recently, Koo Ha Ra made the announcement through a handwritten letter on her official Japan fan club website.
Koo Ha RaShe wrote, "I apologize for causing concerns with recent personal matters. It took me a long time to communicate with you guys because I was hesitant about the news reports and was having difficulty resolving my situation."

She continued, "The encouraging support and messages from you guys were a big source of strength for me. I sincerely appreciate it."

Then she talked about her fan meeting, "During the fan meeting last year, I promised to have one again this year and I've been preparing hard for it. I was concerned because there are still things I need to resolve, but I ultimately decided to hold a fan meeting this year. I want to deliver my apology and appreciation to each and every one of you, personally."
Koo Ha RaKoo Ha Ra is currently embroiled in an assault case with her ex-boyfriend, Choi, and both sides are currently standing by different claims.

The case has been indicted and forwarded to prosecution for trial as of November 7.

Koo Ha Ra's upcoming fan meeting is scheduled to take place on December 24.

(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호