[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Announces Her Fan Meeting Amid Assault Case with Ex-boyfriend

Idol-turned-actress Koo Ha Ra has decided not to cancel her scheduled fan meeting in Japan.Recently, Koo Ha Ra made the announcement through a handwritten letter on her official Japan fan club website.She wrote, "I apologize for causing concerns with recent personal matters. It took me a long time to communicate with you guys because I was hesitant about the news reports and was having difficulty resolving my situation."She continued, "The encouraging support and messages from you guys were a big source of strength for me. I sincerely appreciate it."Then she talked about her fan meeting, "During the fan meeting last year, I promised to have one again this year and I've been preparing hard for it. I was concerned because there are still things I need to resolve, but I ultimately decided to hold a fan meeting this year. I want to deliver my apology and appreciation to each and every one of you, personally."Koo Ha Ra is currently embroiled in an assault case with her ex-boyfriend, Choi, and both sides are currently standing by different claims.The case has been indicted and forwarded to prosecution for trial as of November 7.Koo Ha Ra's upcoming fan meeting is scheduled to take place on December 24.(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)(SBS Star)