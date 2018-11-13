SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Asks like a 'BDZ', Is It 'YES or YES'?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Asks like a 'BDZ', Is It 'YES or YES'?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.13 10:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Asks like a BDZ, Is It YES or YES?
Can K-pop girl group TWICE get any cuter than this?

On November 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TWICE mesmerized the audience with an epic comeback stage.
TWICEThe title track 'YES or YES' of its 6th mini album 'YES or YES' refuses to be reduced to just one genre, and strives to find a perfect balance between synth pop, Reggae, and Motown.
TWICEAfter taking a close look at the lyrics, it would be only a matter of time to realize the fact that TWICE already mastered the art of negotiation since the way they play with words is simply fantastic.
TWICEOn top of its stellar negotiation skills, TWICE also got the charm of a siren who basically turns everyone into a yes-man the minute they meet her.
 

But it is bit premature to jump to conclusions just yet since with its another track 'BDZ', TWICE gets even more hypnotizing and persuasive.
TWICEAs the name of its track suggests, with its song 'BDZ', TWICE seeks the attention of its crush like a bulldozer.
TWICEEven though 'BDZ' was already revealed to the public once when it was released as a title track of its first Japanese full album, its Korean version gives off a bit different vibes since it is written in majority of the members' mother tongue.

Watch TWICE's hypnotizing comeback stage right now, and be the first one to be wooed by this lovely nine fairies!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호