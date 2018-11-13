[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Asks like a 'BDZ', Is It 'YES or YES'?



But it is bit premature to jump to conclusions just yet since with its another track 'BDZ', TWICE gets even more hypnotizing and persuasive.



Can K-pop girl group TWICE get any cuter than this?On November 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TWICE mesmerized the audience with an epic comeback stage.The title track 'YES or YES' of its 6th mini album 'YES or YES' refuses to be reduced to just one genre, and strives to find a perfect balance between synth pop, Reggae, and Motown.After taking a close look at the lyrics, it would be only a matter of time to realize the fact that TWICE already mastered the art of negotiation since the way they play with words is simply fantastic.On top of its stellar negotiation skills, TWICE also got the charm of a siren who basically turns everyone into a yes-man the minute they meet her.As the name of its track suggests, with its song 'BDZ', TWICE seeks the attention of its crush like a bulldozer.Even though 'BDZ' was already revealed to the public once when it was released as a title track of its first Japanese full album, its Korean version gives off a bit different vibes since it is written in majority of the members' mother tongue.Watch TWICE's hypnotizing comeback stage right now, and be the first one to be wooed by this lovely nine fairies!(SBS Star)