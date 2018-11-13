SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Does Not Want You to Mess Up with Its 'Tempo'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Does Not Want You to Mess Up with Its 'Tempo'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.13 10:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Does Not Want You to Mess Up with Its Tempo!
K-pop boy group EXO's long-awaited comeback has just happened.

On November 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', EXO had its comeback stage with 'Ooh La La La' and 'Tempo'.

Both 'Ooh La La La' and 'Tempo' are from EXO's fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' that was released on November 2.EXOFirst, EXO performed 'Ooh La La La', a groovy Latin-pop track.

'Ooh La La La' blends 808 base and Spanish guitar together to create exotic sounds that make you want to start dancing. 

For this song, EXO's members dressed themselves in a sleek black and white outfit, which highlighted their good-looking appearance and amazing body ratio.
 

Afterwards, the title track 'Tempo' was unveiled.

'Tempo' is a hip-hop based dance track that rapidly builds up the excitement from the beginning of the song right after CHEN's soft singing.

The intensity of the dance and EXO's polished performing skills that are seen during the performance make all fans' mouth drop, not at all disappointing them with the title track performance.
 

Watch EXO's must-watch comeback stage above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호