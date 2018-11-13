[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Does Not Want You to Mess Up with Its 'Tempo'!

K-pop boy group EXO's long-awaited comeback has just happened.On November 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', EXO had its comeback stage with 'Ooh La La La' and 'Tempo'.Both 'Ooh La La La' and 'Tempo' are from EXO's fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' that was released on November 2.First, EXO performed 'Ooh La La La', a groovy Latin-pop track.'Ooh La La La' blends 808 base and Spanish guitar together to create exotic sounds that make you want to start dancing.For this song, EXO's members dressed themselves in a sleek black and white outfit, which highlighted their good-looking appearance and amazing body ratio.Afterwards, the title track 'Tempo' was unveiled.'Tempo' is a hip-hop based dance track that rapidly builds up the excitement from the beginning of the song right after CHEN's soft singing.The intensity of the dance and EXO's polished performing skills that are seen during the performance make all fans' mouth drop, not at all disappointing them with the title track performance.Watch EXO's must-watch comeback stage above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)