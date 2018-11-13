[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Turns into a Giving Tangerine Tree Every Winter?



The reason he brought tangerines all the way from his home was because his hometown, Jeju Island, had a reputation for having the finest tangerines in the country.

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member SEUNGKWAN was born with a tangerine spoon in his mouth.Recently, pictures of SEUNGKWAN handing out tangerines caught the eye's of the public.His first tangerine giveaway started on December 23, 2016 when he visited KBS to attend a music show rehearsal.SEUNGKWAN showed up with a bucket of tangerine that day, went up to the press and handed it to them one by one.A year later, SEUNGKWAN was once again spotted giving away tangerines just like he did it last year.On this day, SEUNGKWAN packed his backpack with tangerines and handed it to the press who was at the site taking pictures of him.After SEUNGKWAN's good deed went viral, fans commented, "I can tell he has a heart of gold just by looking at his pictures.", "That must be the most delicious tangerine in the world.", "I choose tangerine spoon over sliver spoon", and many more.The fans are already wondering if they could have a chance to see another tangerine giveaway this year.Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up its world tour with the encore concert '2018 SEVENTEEN CONCERT 'IDEAL CUT－THE FINAL SCENE' IN SEOUL' on November 3 and 4.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '세봉짜응' YouTube, 'MR970406' 'boo_bit0116' Twitter, 'pledis_boos' Instagram)(SBS Star)