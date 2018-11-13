SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Turns into a Giving Tangerine Tree Every Winter?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Turns into a Giving Tangerine Tree Every Winter?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.13 10:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Turns into a Giving Tangerine Tree Every Winter?
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member SEUNGKWAN was born with a tangerine spoon in his mouth.

Recently, pictures of SEUNGKWAN handing out tangerines caught the eye's of the public.

His first tangerine giveaway started on December 23, 2016 when he visited KBS to attend a music show rehearsal.
SEUNGKWANSEUNGKWAN showed up with a bucket of tangerine that day, went up to the press and handed it to them one by one.
 

The reason he brought tangerines all the way from his home was because his hometown, Jeju Island, had a reputation for having the finest tangerines in the country.
 
A year later, SEUNGKWAN was once again spotted giving away tangerines just like he did it last year.

On this day, SEUNGKWAN packed his backpack with tangerines and handed it to the press who was at the site taking pictures of him.
 
After SEUNGKWAN's good deed went viral, fans commented, "I can tell he has a heart of gold just by looking at his pictures.", "That must be the most delicious tangerine in the world.", "I choose tangerine spoon over sliver spoon", and many more.

The fans are already wondering if they could have a chance to see another tangerine giveaway this year.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up its world tour with the encore concert '2018 SEVENTEEN CONCERT 'IDEAL CUT－THE FINAL SCENE' IN SEOUL' on November 3 and 4.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '세봉짜응' YouTube, 'MR970406' 'boo_bit0116' Twitter, 'pledis_boos' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호