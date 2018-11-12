SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JENNIE Responds to Being Mentioned the Female Version of G-DRAGON
작성 2018.11.12
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE gave her thoughts on being mentioned the female version of G-DRAGON from boy group BIGBANG.

On November 12, a press conference for JENNIE's upcoming solo debut track 'SOLO' took place in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.JENNIEAt the press conference, JENNIE was asked how she felt about having the nickname 'the female version of G-DRAGON'.

Her fans have been calling her 'the female version of G-DRAGON' since debut, and BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI also said that JENNIE reminded of G-DRAGON when he guested on BLACKPINK's concert '2018 TOUR: IN YOUR AREA' on November 10.JENNIEJENNIE commented, "SEUNGRI paid me an enormous compliment. I'm just grateful that I'm being compared to G-DRAGON."

She added, "G-DRAGON is a guy, so I have given a thought about the things that I could do to make myself more attractive as a girl."

With a shy smile, JENNIE lastly said, "I think it's great to have the title 'the female version of G-DRAGON'."JENNIEMeanwhile, JENNIE's solo debut track 'SOLO' is said to be a track that will show a different side of JENNIE, and it is scheduled to be released at 6PM on November 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
