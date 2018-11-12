[SBS Star] EXO KAI Shares Thoughts About His Cropped Outfit On Stage

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI talked about wearing crop tops on stage and which EXO member he wants to see wearing one.On November 12 episode of SBS POWER FM's 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', EXO's KAI and SUHO joined the show as guests.During the talk, DJ Choi Hwa-jeong said, "It's usually girl group members who wear crop tops on stage, right? Did you go on a diet in order to wear one on stage?"KAI answered, "I haven't cut down on what I eat. My stomach stays flat even when I eat, so I don't really get stressed about it."When SUHO jokingly added, "Are you bragging right now?", KAI added, "But I do try to avoid salty food. Being conscious of what I eat has become a normal part of my life."Then Choi Hwa-jeong asked if there are any members that KAI would recommend wearing crop tops.KAI said, "I think SUHO would look good with crop tops on, but just so you know, I'm not saying this because he's sitting next to me right now."SUHO instantly declined the offer and said, "KAI's skin is tanned, so he stands out more when he is on stage. I have really pale skin, so I think I'll look like a little kid if I wear one."Meanwhile, EXO made its comeback with the fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' on November 2.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)