[SBS Star] BTS & UNICEF's 'LOVE MYSELF' Campaign Welcomes 1-year Anniversary

K-pop boy group BTS and its management agency Big Hit Entertainment set a great example of social contribution.On November 1, 2017, BTS joined hands with UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) to support its '#ENDviolence' campaign and protect the children all over the world from violence.But, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment did not just stop at endorsing the organization's campaign.Through their long-term campaign 'LOVE MYSELF', they strove to make this world a better place to live by teaching the public how to love themselves and respect others.According to UNICEF, they managed to raise 1.62 billion won (approximately 1.43 million dollars) within a year thanks to the donation from Big Hit Entertainment (898,523 dollars), BTS (229,555 dollars), and the public (173,764 dollars), and an income from the sales of official goods for the LOVE MYSELF campaign (131,170 dollars).But what was even more impressive than the amount of money they raised was the way BTS and its management agency lead the campaign.In May 2017, BTS' leader RM subtly announced the birth of its 'LOVE MYSELF' campaign by shouting 'LOVE MYSELF' and "Love Yourself" at the stage of 2017 Billboard Music Awards―one of the three most prestigious music award in the world.With those two phrases, RM not only succeeded in building expectation towards its next album, but also successfully dropped a teaser of 'LOVE MYSELF' campaign.For the past year, BTS had poured its heart into 'LOVE MYSELF' and used many meticulous and thorough plans to promote the campaign―starting with the air balloons to the agreement ceremony for its campaign and the speech at the United Nations.