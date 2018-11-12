SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS & UNICEF's 'LOVE MYSELF' Campaign Welcomes 1-year Anniversary
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS & UNICEF's 'LOVE MYSELF' Campaign Welcomes 1-year Anniversary

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.12 17:35 수정 2018.11.12 17:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS & UNICEFs LOVE MYSELF Campaign Welcomes 1-year Anniversary
K-pop boy group BTS and its management agency Big Hit Entertainment set a great example of social contribution.

On November 1, 2017, BTS joined hands with UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) to support its '#ENDviolence' campaign and protect the children all over the world from violence.
BTSBut, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment did not just stop at endorsing the organization's campaign.

Through their long-term campaign 'LOVE MYSELF', they strove to make this world a better place to live by teaching the public how to love themselves and respect others.
BTSAccording to UNICEF, they managed to raise 1.62 billion won (approximately 1.43 million dollars) within a year thanks to the donation from Big Hit Entertainment (898,523 dollars), BTS (229,555 dollars), and the public (173,764 dollars), and an income from the sales of official goods for the LOVE MYSELF campaign (131,170 dollars).
BTSBut what was even more impressive than the amount of money they raised was the way BTS and its management agency lead the campaign.

In May 2017, BTS' leader RM subtly announced the birth of its 'LOVE MYSELF' campaign by shouting 'LOVE MYSELF' and "Love Yourself" at the stage of 2017 Billboard Music Awards―one of the three most prestigious music award in the world.

With those two phrases, RM not only succeeded in building expectation towards its next album, but also successfully dropped a teaser of 'LOVE MYSELF' campaign.
BTSFor the past year, BTS had poured its heart into 'LOVE MYSELF' and used many meticulous and thorough plans to promote the campaign―starting with the air balloons to the agreement ceremony for its campaign and the speech at the United Nations.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'bts_love_myself' Instagram, 'UNICEF KOREA' YouTube, 'ibighit' Facebook, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호