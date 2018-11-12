[SBS Star] Thai K-pop Girl Group Members to Show Support for BLACKPINK LISA!

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's MINNIE and CLC's SORN showed their strong friendship with BLACKPINK's LISA.On November 10 and 11, BLACKPINK held the group's first domestic concert 'BLACKPINK 2018 TOUR 'IN YOUR AREA' SEOUL X BC CARD' at Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.On the last day of BLACKPINK's concert, a number of celebrity friends attended the concert and showed support for the members.Amongst many celebrities who made their appearance on the concert day, what caught K-pop fans attention the most was MINNIE and SORN's appearance.BLACKPINK's LISA, (G)I-DLE's MINNIE, and CLC's SORN are known to be close friends even before their debut, as they are all from Thailand.MINNIE shared sweet photos of three girls and one with her fellow member YUQI on the group's official social media account.Along with the pictures, MINNIE wrote, "We went to BLACKPINK sunbaenim's concert today! So, so cool! Our LISA is super amazing!"Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold two concerts of its world tour in Bangkok, Thailand on January 12 and 13, 2019.(Credit= 'G_I_DLE' Twitter, Online Community, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)