[SBS Star] Wanna One Park Ji Hoon Begs His Fans Not to Kick Him Out of Their Open Chat
[SBS Star] Wanna One Park Ji Hoon Begs His Fans Not to Kick Him Out of Their Open Chat

작성 2018.11.12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Park Ji Hoon Begs His Fans Not to Kick Him Out of Their Open Chat
K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Ji Hoon unexpectedly joined his fans' group chat room and spent about an hour chatting with them.

On November 11, some Park Ji Hoon's fans suddenly became the luckiest fans who others all envy.

At 9:45PM (KST), Park Ji Hoon joined 'Solitary Room' under his name on Kakaotalk, the largest free mobile instant messaging applications in Korea.Park Ji Hoon'Solitary Room' is an open group chat room on Kakaotalk in which people can anonymously communicate with each other.

Some fans of K-pop groups create their own 'Solitary Room' to share pictures and talk about their favorite group/member.

After entering 'Solitary Room' under his name, Park Ji Hoon said, "Hi, Wannable (the name of Wanna One's fan club). Don't kick me out."

However, fans responded, "It's fake, guys. Don't believe him.", "I don't think it's really him.", "FAKE!", and so on.Park Ji HoonPark Ji Hoon anxiously replied, "It really is me. I came in because I miss you, Wannable."

Then, fans started asking him to prove that he was not pretending to be Park Ji Hoon.

So, Park Ji Hoon sent two pictures that he just took and said, "Ta-da! I took these pictures with Ha Sung Woon."Park Ji HoonThe pictures were dark, but fans recognized the members from their favorite K-pop group right away.

They also started believing him, since they were unreleased pictures.Park Ji HoonPark Ji Hoon explained, "I'm currently with Ha Sung Woon. I've decided to enter the chat room with Ha Sung Woon, because I wanted to surprise you guys. I miss you a lot, and I thought you might be having a hard time waiting for our return."

Park Ji Hoon also thanked and showed his love to Wannable for giving Wanna One one of the four grand awards―Song of the Year―with 'Beautiful' at the '2018 MGA' (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards), which took place on November 6.

About an hour later, Park Ji Hoon wrote, "It's so late. Sorry! Thank you for waiting, and loving us. You know that I love you, right? Bye, Wannable! Sweet dreams!"Park Ji HoonMeanwhile, Park Ji Hoon's group Wanna One is preparing for its comeback in five and a half months with the group's first full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' on November 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
