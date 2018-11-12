SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel Talks About His Struggle of Being a Center of the Group
[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel Talks About His Struggle of Being a Center of the Group

작성 2018.11.12
Actress Ra Mi Ran comforted K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel with a home-cooked meal and sincere advice.
Actress Ra Mi Ran comforted K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel with a home-cooked meal and sincere advice.

On November 11 episode of tvN's variety show 'Weekend PlayList', Ra Mi Ran prepared a dish for her favorite K-pop act of all time―Kang Daniel.

For the past few months, Ra Mi Ran's love for Kang Daniel became common knowledge among his fans since she has been publicly expressing her affection for Kang Daniel on many TV shows.
Kang DanielOn this episode, Ra Mi Ran said that she wanted to provide him a chance to have a decent meal since he could not eat properly these days because of his hectic schedule.
Kang DanielAfter taking a bite, Kang Daniel said, "It's so good." and made Ra Mi Ran extremely happy by appreciating her sweet gesture with a continued high praise.

He continued, "The fact that someone is rooting for me gives me a strength to go on. I'll try to be a better person."
Kang DanielThen Ra Mi Ran replied, "You don't need to do that. If you start doing that from now on, life is going to be very tough," and added that he should enjoy his youth a bit more.

Such genuine advice made Kang Daniel to bring up his another concern that he had on his mind for quite a while.
Kang DanielKang Daniel said, "At first, I was so happy that we made it but after that, I couldn't sleep for three weeks whenever the number of our music video views drops even just a bit."
Kang DanielRa Mi Ran told him that there is absolutely no need for him to feel that way and kept comforting him while giving out practical advice that helped her get through the past 13 years in TV industry.
Kang DanielWhilst saying goodbye to her, Kang Daniel made a promise to her that he would take her out to a restaurant next time.

Meanwhile, Wanna One is confirmed to release its first and last full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' on November 19.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN Weekend PlayList)

(SBS Star) 
