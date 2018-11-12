SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Becomes an Honorary Firefighter for His Good Deeds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Becomes an Honorary Firefighter for His Good Deeds

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.12 10:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Becomes an Honorary Firefighter for His Good Deeds
Korean actor Park Hae Jin was named an honorary firefighter for his good deeds.

On November 12, Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement revealed that Park Hae Jin was recently named an honorary firefighter at the National 119 Rescue Headquarters in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do.Park Hae JinThe National Fire Agency decided to appoint Park Hae Jin as an honorary firefighter for a number of reasons.

It all started when Park Hae Jin first came to realize the tough and poor working conditions that all firefighters had after making a visit to one fire station through his fan, whose father worked as a firefighter.

Since then, Park Hae Jin showed his support to firefighters in his own ways by carrying out activities such as taking part in an awareness campaign, and shooting a promotional video and calendar in collaboration with the National Fire Agency with no payment.Park Hae JinDuring his acceptance speech, Park Hae Jin commented, "I feel very honored to have become an honorary firefighter. I started taking small steps to improve the working conditions for firefighters by chance."

He added, "I will continue working hard to raise the public's awareness towards firefighters. Thank you."Park Hae JinSince his debut in 2006, Park Hae Jin has made countless efforts to better the world, including planting trees to improve the ultra-fine dust issue and delivering coal briquettes to homes in the winter.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Mountain Movement)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호