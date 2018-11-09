[SBS Star] "She Has the Hands of a Hand Model" SEULGI Gains Attention for Beautiful Hands

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI is gaining attention for her pretty hands.Recently, a post titled 'SEULGI Has the Hands of a Hand Model' was shared online.The title of the post made a lot of people question the fact at first.However, they all ended up nodding in agreement after going through the pictures that backed up the statement.SEULGI's hands indeed looked like ones of a hand model with long skinny fingers and no uneven curves.Due to her beautiful hands, her colored nail, rings, and accessories around her wrist look even prettier.On this post, people left comments such as, "What? This is unfair though! Doesn't this make her way too flawless then?", "I'm so jealous! Can we please swap our hands, unnie?", "SEULGI, can you tell us how you feel about being so perfect?", and so on.Meanwhile, Red Velvet has confirmed to return with its fifth mini album 'RBB' on November 30.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Show Champion, JTBC Phantom Singer, Online Community)(SBS Star)