SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "She Has the Hands of a Hand Model" SEULGI Gains Attention for Beautiful Hands
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] "She Has the Hands of a Hand Model" SEULGI Gains Attention for Beautiful Hands

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.09 17:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "She Has the Hands of a Hand Model" SEULGI Gains Attention for Beautiful Hands
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI is gaining attention for her pretty hands.

Recently, a post titled 'SEULGI Has the Hands of a Hand Model' was shared online.

The title of the post made a lot of people question the fact at first.

However, they all ended up nodding in agreement after going through the pictures that backed up the statement.SEULGISEULGI's hands indeed looked like ones of a hand model with long skinny fingers and no uneven curves.

Due to her beautiful hands, her colored nail, rings, and accessories around her wrist look even prettier.SEULGISEULGIOn this post, people left comments such as, "What? This is unfair though! Doesn't this make her way too flawless then?", "I'm so jealous! Can we please swap our hands, unnie?", "SEULGI, can you tell us how you feel about being so perfect?", and so on.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet has confirmed to return with its fifth mini album 'RBB' on November 30.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Show Champion, JTBC Phantom Singer, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호