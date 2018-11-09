SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 3 Actors Who Can Fool Us Into Thinking That They Are K-pop Idols
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 3 Actors Who Can Fool Us Into Thinking That They Are K-pop Idols

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.09 16:51 수정 2018.11.09 16:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 3 Actors Who Can Fool Us Into Thinking That They Are K-pop Idols
Have you ever wondered what it would be like if actors debuted as members of a K-pop group?

People say that there is this particular look that is preferred in the world of K-pop.

According to K-pop fans around the world, some actors have this 'K-pop look' as well as the necessary charms and talent to become successful K-pop stars.

Shall we take a look at who they are?

1. Park Bo Gum
Park Bo GumAlthough it seems quite unfair, this good-looking actor is not only good at acting, but also singing.

On top of his films and dramas, Park Bo Gum so far has released many songs that he has sung himself.

Previously, Park Bo Gum said that he has auditioned to become a K-pop star in the past.

2. Seo Kang-junSeo Kang-junWhen Seo Kang-jun made debut as an actor, the public was enchanted by his beauty.

Seo Kang-jun had the kind of face that could look sexy and charismatic in one way, cute and angelic in another, which is the perfect kind of face to have as a K-pop star.

His impressive appearance make a lot curious what it would be like to see Seo Kang-jun performing various genres of songs on stage.

3. Nam Joo HyukNam Joo HyukNam Joo Hyuk is someone with an amazing body ratio due to his small face and tall figure of 6'1" (187cm).

As K-pop stars always have to wear different types of clothes for performances, events, shootings, and so on, it just seems certain that Nam Joo Hyuk will be able to pull off anything well.

In addition to that, since Nam Joo Hyuk is at YG Entertainment where popular boy groups like BIGBANG, WINNER, and iKON belong, it makes you wonder what it would be like to see Nam Joo Hyuk in one of these groups.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Blossom Entertainment, YG Entertainment, Fantagio, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호