[SBS Star] 3 Actors Who Can Fool Us Into Thinking That They Are K-pop Idols

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if actors debuted as members of a K-pop group?People say that there is this particular look that is preferred in the world of K-pop.According to K-pop fans around the world, some actors have this 'K-pop look' as well as the necessary charms and talent to become successful K-pop stars.Shall we take a look at who they are?Although it seems quite unfair, this good-looking actor is not only good at acting, but also singing.On top of his films and dramas, Park Bo Gum so far has released many songs that he has sung himself.Previously, Park Bo Gum said that he has auditioned to become a K-pop star in the past.When Seo Kang-jun made debut as an actor, the public was enchanted by his beauty.Seo Kang-jun had the kind of face that could look sexy and charismatic in one way, cute and angelic in another, which is the perfect kind of face to have as a K-pop star.His impressive appearance make a lot curious what it would be like to see Seo Kang-jun performing various genres of songs on stage.Nam Joo Hyuk is someone with an amazing body ratio due to his small face and tall figure of 6'1" (187cm).As K-pop stars always have to wear different types of clothes for performances, events, shootings, and so on, it just seems certain that Nam Joo Hyuk will be able to pull off anything well.In addition to that, since Nam Joo Hyuk is at YG Entertainment where popular boy groups like BIGBANG, WINNER, and iKON belong, it makes you wonder what it would be like to see Nam Joo Hyuk in one of these groups.(Lee Narin, Credit= Blossom Entertainment, YG Entertainment, Fantagio, SBS funE)(SBS Star)