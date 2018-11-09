SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Talks About His Friendship with Lee Joon Gi
K-pop boy group EXO's BAEKHYUN revealed his close friendship with actor Lee Joon Gi.

On November 8 episode of KBS' variety show 'Happy Together 4', EXO's BAEKHYUN and SEHUN made a guest appearance alongside fellow SM Entertainent artists.
EXO BAEKHYUN, Lee Joon GiDuring the show, BAEKHYUN spoke about how he became friends with Lee Joon Gi after filming 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' together.
EXO BAEKHYUN, Lee Joon GiBAEKHYUN said, "We got close because of the drama. When we were filming, I had a lot of fear about my first crying scene. But Lee Joon Gi helped me by keep acting with me even when it was not his scene. Thanks to him, I naturally cried while delivering my part. I was deeply moved."
EXO BAEKHYUN, Lee Joon GiHe added, "Even after the drama, he continuously came to our (EXO's) concerts and invited me to his home. It's a pity that I couldn't go because of my schedule."
EXO BAEKHYUN, Lee Joon GiBAEKHYUN and Lee Joon Gi played '10th Prince Wang Eun' and '4th Prince Wang So', respectively, in 2016 historical drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.

(Credit= KBS, SBS, 'actor_jg' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
