[SBS Star] Bae Jin Young & Lee Dae Hwi Decide Not to Take the College Entrance Exam This Year
[SBS Star] Bae Jin Young & Lee Dae Hwi Decide Not to Take the College Entrance Exam This Year

작성 2018.11.09
The two members of K-pop boy group Wanna One―Lee Dae Hwi and Bae Jin Young have decided not to take the college entrance exam (CSAT, College Scholastic Ability Test) this year.

On November 8, it was reported that Bae Jin Young was not going to participate in this year's CSAT that is scheduled to take place nationwide on November 15.

Then today, Lee Dae Hwi's management agency BRAND NEW MUSIC told 'The Celuv' that Lee Dae Hwi will also not be sitting for the exam this year.Bae Jin Young and Lee Dae HwiThis year, all students in Korea born in 2000 as well as some students born early in the year of 2001, are taking the CSAT.

Since Bae Jin Young was born in 2000, and Lee Dae Hwi in January 2001, they are both supposed to sit for the exam this year as well.

According to the reports, Bae Jin Young and Lee Dae Hwi both have said that they want to focus on carrying out activities as Wanna One.Bae Jin Young and Lee Dae HwiMeanwhile, Wanna One is gearing up for its comeback with the group's first full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' on November 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
