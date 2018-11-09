[SBS Star] Gong Myoung Gets Injured in a Car Accident & His Agency Gives Updates

Korean actor Gong Myoung got injured in a car accident and is recovering from his injuries at the moment.On November 8, Gong Myoung was involved in a car accident while leaving the set of his drama 'It Is Good Even If I Die' (literal translation).The accident occurred when Gong Myoung was on his way back home after finishing filming his drama in Yeongjong Island, Incheon.According to reports, Gong Myoung's co-star Kang Ji Hwan spotted Gong Myoung's partially damaged car while leaving the island himself.Then, Kang Ji Hwan took Gong Myoung and his staff to a nearby hospital, where they were treated.On November 9, Gong Myoung's management agency Fantagio stated, "Gong Myoung was involved in a car accident, but we immediately completed his medical examinations at a hospital."The agency continued to give details, "Thankfully, his injuries were not too serious. So, he has been discharged from the hospital after getting checked up."They added, "Gong Myoung is taking some rest at home, as we felt that was what he needed the most right now. We will be discussing with Gong Myoung to decide when he will go back to filming the drama again."Debuted in 2013, Gong Myoung is a member of 5urprise, which is an actor group consisting of Fantagio's five young good-looking actors―Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, Yoo Il, and Gong Myoung.Since his debut, Gong Myoung was given opportunities to play the leading role in a number of dramas and films, including 'If You Were Me' (2013), 'Su Saek' (2016), 'The Bride of Habaek' (2017), 'Revolutionary Love' (2017), and more.(Lee Narin, Credit= '0myoung_0526' Instagram)(SBS Star)