SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Myoung Gets Injured in a Car Accident & His Agency Gives Updates
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gong Myoung Gets Injured in a Car Accident & His Agency Gives Updates

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.09 14:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Myoung Gets Injured in a Car Accident & His Agency Gives Updates
Korean actor Gong Myoung got injured in a car accident and is recovering from his injuries at the moment.

On November 8, Gong Myoung was involved in a car accident while leaving the set of his drama 'It Is Good Even If I Die' (literal translation).Gong MyoungThe accident occurred when Gong Myoung was on his way back home after finishing filming his drama in Yeongjong Island, Incheon.

According to reports, Gong Myoung's co-star Kang Ji Hwan spotted Gong Myoung's partially damaged car while leaving the island himself.

Then, Kang Ji Hwan took Gong Myoung and his staff to a nearby hospital, where they were treated.Gong MyoungOn November 9, Gong Myoung's management agency Fantagio stated, "Gong Myoung was involved in a car accident, but we immediately completed his medical examinations at a hospital."

The agency continued to give details, "Thankfully, his injuries were not too serious. So, he has been discharged from the hospital after getting checked up."

They added, "Gong Myoung is taking some rest at home, as we felt that was what he needed the most right now. We will be discussing with Gong Myoung to decide when he will go back to filming the drama again."Gong MyoungDebuted in 2013, Gong Myoung is a member of 5urprise, which is an actor group consisting of Fantagio's five young good-looking actors―Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, Yoo Il, and Gong Myoung.

Since his debut, Gong Myoung was given opportunities to play the leading role in a number of dramas and films, including 'If You Were Me' (2013), 'Su Saek' (2016), 'The Bride of Habaek' (2017), 'Revolutionary Love' (2017), and more.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '0myoung_0526' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호