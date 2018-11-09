SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] When in Love, Yoo Yeon Seok Even Makes This for His Significant Other
Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok revealed that he once made a soap for his girlfriend.

On November 8 episode of tvN's variety show 'Life Bar', actor Oh Man Seok, Kim Dong Wan, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Yoo Yeon Seok joined the program as guests.

During the episode, Yoo Yeon Seok revealed that he loves making things with his own hands.
Yoo Yeon SeokHe said, "After my dear friend actor Son Ho Jun got a barista certificate, I thought about what I could do."
Yoo Yeon SeokHe added, "I learned how to brew beer from the brewery and now I make my own beer at home."
Yoo Yeon SeokYoo Yeon Seok recalled, "Even at a very young age, I made my own kite out of bamboo instead of using a kit when I wanted to fly kites."

He also shared that he once made a gift for his girlfriend.
Yoo Yeon SeokYoo Yeon Seok said, "When I just learned how to make makeup products, I made a heart and rose shaped soap and gave it to my girlfriend. She really liked it."
Yoo Yeon SeokHe laughed and continued, "But I guess once was enough since she said that it's better to spend one more hour with her than making those stuff."

Meanwhile, Yoo Yeon Seok's latest drama 'Mr. Sunshine' received a tremendous love nationwide.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN Life Bar)

(SBS Star) 
