[SBS Star] Former Super Junior Kim Ki Bum's Comeback with a Variety Show!

Kim Ki Bum, formerly of K-pop boy group Super Junior, is confirmed to make his domestic comeback with a variety show.On November 8, the production team of SBS Plus' upcoming variety show 'Two Feet Life' (literal title) announced that Kim Ki Bum will make appearance on the show.The production team stated, "Kim Ki Bum finished filming with his close actor friends, walking around Gangnam-gu area where he spent his childhood."Singer/TV personality Eugene also revealed to have completed filming for her segments.'Two Feet Life' is a road variety show where the cast members and their family, friends and colleagues walk through a nostalgic neighborhood together.The first episode of 'Two Feet Life' is scheduled to be aired in early December.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)