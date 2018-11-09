SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoona Makes Korea Proud as She Becomes Talent Ambassador for International Film Festival
[SBS Star] Yoona Makes Korea Proud as She Becomes Talent Ambassador for International Film Festival

Yoona from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation has been appointed as a talent ambassador for an upcoming big film festival 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao'.

During the press conference for 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao' on November 8, it was announced that Yoona will be a talent ambassador along with Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok and American actor Nicolas Cage.YoonaAfter the announcement, Yoona stated, "I feel very honored and grateful. I'm already excited about the new experience that I'll have in Macao."

She added, "I'll work hard to make more moviegoers interested in the movies showing at the festival and the festival itself."YoonaIt does not come as a surprise that Yoona was named a talent ambassador for such a huge event along with renowned stars, because Yoona has been actively building her acting career ever since she made debut as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007.

Yoona has appeared in a number of dramas and films including 'You Are My Destiny' (2008), 'Love Rain' (2012), 'Confidential Assignment' (2016), 'King in Love' (2017), and many more.Yoona'International Film Festival & Awards Macao' will be held from December 8 until 14 in Macao, and Yoona is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony as the festival's talent ambassador.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
