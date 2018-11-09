SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO's 'Growl' Was the Reason Why SM Ent. Was Able to Build a Luxurious Building?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO's 'Growl' Was the Reason Why SM Ent. Was Able to Build a Luxurious Building?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.09 10:44 수정 2018.11.09 10:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXOs Growl Was the Reason Why SM Ent. Was Able to Build a Luxurious Building?
SM artists―including EXO, SHINee, NCT, and BoA revealed how much they each have contributed to building SM Entertainment's luxurious company building.

On November 8 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', KEY from SHINee, BoA, SEHUN and BAEKHYUN from EXO, and TAEYONG and JAEHYUN from NCT made a guest appearance. Happy Together 4During the talk, KEY began talking about SM Entertainment's luxurious company building in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

KEY said, "EXO's mega-hit track 'Growl' (2013) basically built that building."

SEHUN and BAEKHYUN laughed at KEY's unexpected remark, but they did not deny it.Happy Together 4Happy Together 4BoA commented, "Yes, but I built the old company building!"Happy Together 4KEY nodded and said, "And SHINee built four elevators in the new building with 'Ring Ding Dong' (2009)."Happy Together 4Then, the host Yu Jae Seok asked, looking at TAEYONG and JAEHYUN, "How about NCT?"

TAEYONG and JAEHYUN both shyly answered, "We are still...umm...maybe a small toy?", making everyone burst into laughter.Happy Together 4Back in 2012, SM Entertainment relocated to the new company building in Cheongdam-dong from Apgujeong-dong, and the building is known for its huge size and luxurious interior.

▶ [SBS Star] Take a Tour Around the Inside of SM Entertainment!

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호