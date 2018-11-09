[SBS Star] Japanese Music Show Rules out BTS of Its Lineup a Day Before the Show?

안녕하세요 랩몬입니다 오늘은 광복절!! 역사를 잊은 민족에게 미래란 없습니다. 쉬는 것도 좋지만 순국하신 독립투사 분들께 다시 한 번 감사드리는 하루가 되길 바래요! 대한 독립 만세! — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 15, 2013

A day before the show, the notice that K-pop boy group BTS won't be able to make appearance at a music show in Japan devastated many fans.On November 8, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced on its official fan club page, "BTS couldn't make appearance at TV Asahi's music show 'Music Station'. We are sorry about what happened, but we will try our best to seek an opportunity to meet the fans with a better music and stage."'Music Station' also stated on its website, "The design of a particular T-shirt that one of the BTS' members wore the other day caused quite a controversy."The show added, "Our broadcasting station tried to figure out the meaning of the T-shirt by asking his agency what his intention was but after considering multiple factors, we decided not to include them in our lineup this time."Recently, one Japanese media company made an issue of a T-shirt that BTS' member JIMIN wore and argued that the group is encouraging anti-Japanese sentiments.On JIMIN's T-shirt, there was a picture of Korean celebrating Gwangbokjeol (National Liberation Day), a picture of nuclear explosion, and four words-Patriotism, Our history, Liberation, and Korea.They also pointed out BTS' leader RM's post that he uploaded on his social media account.Back in August 2013, RM wrote on his social media account, "There's no future for people who forget their own history. I want to thank our independence fighters. Hurrah! For our independence!"Meanwhile, BTS' latest Japanese single 'FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt.2' ranked #1 on Oricon's Daily Singles chart, breaking the group's previous sales record.Starting with the concert at Tokyo Dome on November 13 and 14, BTS will go on a Japanese dome tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, TV Asahi Music Station, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)