[SBS Star] 4 Stars Who Worked Multiple Part-time Jobs Before Becoming Famous

Some people are lucky enough to succeed without going through many difficulties in life.Most successful people, however, go through tough times and struggle a lot on their way to success.Let's take a look at the four stars below who, whether they wanted it or not, were given the opportunity to fully learn the meaning of a motto 'No pain, no gain' before their debut.Previously, SUGA revealed that he used to work as a delivery man to make money for his tuition when he was a trainee.SUGA said that he fell off his motorcycle and seriously injured his shoulders one day.Apparently, he suffered from pain in his shoulders even after debut that he had to stop b-boying and working out.During the 10 years of training, Ong Seong Wu took various modeling part-time jobs.He worked as a model for an online clothing shop, wedding photo studio, hair salon, and so on.Kang Ha Neul was not born into a wealthy family, but he got into a private arts school where the tuition was high.In order to cover his tuition, he worked at a buffet, gas station, convenience store, factory, and many more.Kim Go-eun began working part-time as she felt that she should contribute to paying her tuition.So, she got a job at a restaurant where she worked 10 hours a day.She also has modeled for an online clothing shop, and worked at a city hall where she sorted out documents.